InterOcean Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT opened at $376.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $373.42. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $258.61 and a one year high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

