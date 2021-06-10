Oddo Bhf Analysts Give Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) a €28.00 Price Target

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) has been assigned a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective by equities researchers at Oddo Bhf in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.63% from the stock’s current price.

AIXA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aixtron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €22.75 ($26.76).

ETR:AIXA traded up €1.32 ($1.55) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €18.35 ($21.58). 1,335,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.07. Aixtron has a 1-year low of €8.84 ($10.40) and a 1-year high of €20.35 ($23.94).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

