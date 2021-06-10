Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Price Target to $2.50

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $2.20 to $2.50 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 16.11% from the stock’s previous close.

CCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.46.

Shares of NYSE CCO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.98. 186,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,194. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.63.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

