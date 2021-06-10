Sun Life Financial INC Grows Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in 3M were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in 3M by 2,164.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of 3M by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,722. 3M has a 52-week low of $148.80 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.33. The firm has a market cap of $118.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.