Sun Life Financial INC Purchases 578 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 24.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3,451.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 11,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $151.88. The stock had a trading volume of 39,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,036,767. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $151.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.