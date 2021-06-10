Sun Life Financial INC Sells 163 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sun Life Financial INC lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $143.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,712. The stock has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.98 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.22. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.26 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.79.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,153 shares of company stock worth $2,311,749. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

