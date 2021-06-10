Sun Life Financial INC Grows Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 19.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,493,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,570 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,853,000 after acquiring an additional 944,583 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,819,000 after buying an additional 785,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

O traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.87. 11,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,199,625. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.59. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $56.33 and a 12 month high of $71.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 73.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.19%.

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

