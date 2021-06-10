Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,229,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,606 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,276,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,838,000 after purchasing an additional 416,492 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,005,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,344,000 after purchasing an additional 322,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAH. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,721. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

