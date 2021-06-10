Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Acquired by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,409,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 35,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after buying an additional 7,729 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

Shares of HII traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $221.84. The stock had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,506. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $224.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

