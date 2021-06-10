Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 354,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,249 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $22,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 18,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.5% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 39,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

NYSE PNR opened at $69.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $70.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.87.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.