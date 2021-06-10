First Horizon Corp Boosts Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $112.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $60.04 and a one year high of $118.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 80.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.68.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

