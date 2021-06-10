4,889 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $45.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

In other Corteva news, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,600 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

