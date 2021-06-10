Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $475,000 Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,434 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FCX stock opened at $40.70 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

