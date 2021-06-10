Ballentine Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,643 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 316,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,045,000 after buying an additional 46,409 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 402,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after buying an additional 40,468 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $1,888,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,279,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,204,266.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.78, for a total transaction of $748,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $748,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,148,635 shares of company stock valued at $282,589,123. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $217.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a PE ratio of 173.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.16. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $227.71.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

