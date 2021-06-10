Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Ryanair by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Ryanair by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Redburn Partners lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $114.65 on Thursday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $63.85 and a fifty-two week high of $121.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.