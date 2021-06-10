Argent Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,065,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in UFP Industries by 158.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 943,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,538,000 after acquiring an additional 578,738 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $749,344,000 after acquiring an additional 508,938 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,507,000 after acquiring an additional 264,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in UFP Industries by 2,602.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 135,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $2,014,250.00. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,981 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,518. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI opened at $74.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.72.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

