Argent Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUN. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 258.9% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Huntsman by 71.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUN. Barclays lifted their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

HUN opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 66.33%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

