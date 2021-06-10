Analyzing EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) & ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC)

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) and EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ORBCOMM and EchoStar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ORBCOMM $248.47 million 3.61 -$33.94 million ($0.28) -40.29 EchoStar $1.89 billion 1.29 -$40.15 million ($0.40) -66.98

ORBCOMM has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EchoStar. EchoStar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ORBCOMM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ORBCOMM and EchoStar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ORBCOMM 1 4 0 0 1.80 EchoStar 0 0 0 1 4.00

ORBCOMM currently has a consensus target price of $10.90, indicating a potential downside of 3.37%. EchoStar has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.97%. Given EchoStar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EchoStar is more favorable than ORBCOMM.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.3% of ORBCOMM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of EchoStar shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of ORBCOMM shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.7% of EchoStar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ORBCOMM and EchoStar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ORBCOMM -15.26% -8.68% -3.48% EchoStar 4.86% 0.47% 0.24%

Volatility & Risk

ORBCOMM has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EchoStar has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EchoStar beats ORBCOMM on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc. provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments. It also provides satellite automatic identification service data services to assist in vessel navigation and to enhance maritime safety for government and commercial customers; and vehicle fleet management, as well as in-cab and fleet vehicle solutions using various network platforms, including its own constellation of low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, as well as terrestrial-based cellular communication services through reseller agreements with various cellular wireless providers. In addition, the company offers customer solutions utilizing additional satellite network service options through service agreements with third party mobile satellite providers; and resells service using the two-way Inmarsat plc satellite network to provide higher bandwidth. It markets and sells its products and services directly to original equipment manufacturers, government customers, and end-users, as well as indirectly through market channel partners and affiliates. ORBCOMM Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Rochelle Park, New Jersey.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment. This segment also designs, develops, constructs, and provides telecommunication networks comprising satellite ground segment systems and terminals for mobile system operators and enterprise customers. The ESS segment provides satellite services using its owned and leased in-orbit satellites and related licenses on a full-time and/or occasional-use basis to the United States government service providers, Internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, content providers, and private enterprise customers, which include aeronautical and government enterprises. It serves in North America, South and Central America, Asia, Africa, Australia, Europe, India, and the Middle East. EchoStar Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

