Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $32.57 Million Position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $32,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at $34,591,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RBC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $138.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. Regal Beloit Co. has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.88.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.00%. Regal Beloit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

