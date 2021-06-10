RH (NYSE:RH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

RH (NYSE:RH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 207.69%. The company’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. RH updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $- EPS.

RH stock traded up $93.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $705.05. 38,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,801. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $639.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. RH has a 12-month low of $226.82 and a 12-month high of $733.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on RH. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $637.94.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

