Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.31 million.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion and a PE ratio of 127.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.44.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 237,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $5,155,048.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 402,603 shares in the company, valued at $8,728,433.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 140,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $3,661,661.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,673,035.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,684,581 shares of company stock worth $172,196,432. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

