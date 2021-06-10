$12.70 Million in Sales Expected for Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will post $12.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $13.00 million. Limestone Bancorp posted sales of $11.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year sales of $51.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.50 million to $52.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $51.35 million, with estimates ranging from $50.70 million to $52.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LMST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of LMST opened at $16.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $107.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84. Limestone Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 429,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 63,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 79,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

