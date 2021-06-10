Zacks: Analysts Expect Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) to Post $0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Medical’s earnings. Apollo Medical posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.28 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apollo Medical.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.06 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $40,132,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,307,214 shares in the company, valued at $424,026,743. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandon Sim purchased 1,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 633.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 267.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 11.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Medical stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Apollo Medical has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.49.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

