-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. IVERIC bio reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $6.58 on Friday. IVERIC bio has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $593.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $179,428.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the first quarter worth approximately $7,416,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in IVERIC bio by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 37,481 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 826,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 21,387 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,665.7% in the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,784,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.