-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. IVERIC bio reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $6.58 on Friday. IVERIC bio has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $593.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $179,428.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the first quarter worth approximately $7,416,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in IVERIC bio by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 37,481 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 826,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 21,387 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,665.7% in the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,784,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

