M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 635,285 Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 635,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,175,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth $8,502,000. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth $663,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter worth about $2,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STLA. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. AlphaValue raised Stellantis to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 139.34 and a beta of 1.71. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $21.39.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.3813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This is a boost from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

