M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 12,855 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,565 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 12,855 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Tapestry worth $13,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Tapestry by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 36.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. OTR Global raised shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $43.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.11. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

