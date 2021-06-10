M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 4,950 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $16,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,243,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,330,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,500,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $357,664,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 13.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,044,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,421,000 after buying an additional 845,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,846,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

SLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.10.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $53.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.18. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.4487 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

