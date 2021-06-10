M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $28.13 Million Stock Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,376,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,335,256 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $28,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,660 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,209,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,294,000 after buying an additional 6,380,867 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,556,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 90,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 430.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,296,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after buying an additional 2,675,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

KOS opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.78. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $176.57 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. Research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 596,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,375.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

KOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.66.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

