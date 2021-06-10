USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Trading 12.3% Lower This Week

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 10th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for $2.58 or 0.00006833 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $9.72 million and approximately $204.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00018990 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000470 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

