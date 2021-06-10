Orbs Price Reaches $0.0791 on Major Exchanges (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0791 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbs has a market capitalization of $176.48 million and $2.16 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00064381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00023538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $326.10 or 0.00864855 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00047542 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.82 or 0.08504759 BTC.

Orbs Profile

ORBS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

