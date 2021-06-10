$0.37 EPS Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Keurig Dr Pepper posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%.

KDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.95. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,996.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,235.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

