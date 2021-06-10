Inter Pipeline (IPL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Inter Pipeline (TSE: IPL):

6/2/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$19.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.00 to C$19.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$19.45. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Inter Pipeline was given a new C$20.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$18.50 to C$19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Inter Pipeline was given a new C$20.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from C$18.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Inter Pipeline was given a new C$19.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$19.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$18.50 price target on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$18.00 to C$19.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$18.00.

4/22/2021 – Inter Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/15/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Inter Pipeline was given a new C$18.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:IPL opened at C$20.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.67 billion and a PE ratio of 21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$11.23 and a 1 year high of C$20.48.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$697.20 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

