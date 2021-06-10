Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.99

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and traded as high as $1.03. Africa Oil shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 12,686 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $485.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.67.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter.

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

