Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $54.05

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.05 and traded as high as $57.00. Truxton shares last traded at $57.00, with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $163.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Truxton alerts:

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Truxton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th.

Truxton Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRUX)

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Truxton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truxton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.