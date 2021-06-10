Full18 Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 74,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVRI. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Everi by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $246,615.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at $808,703.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVRI opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 3.13. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.47.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

EVRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley started coverage on Everi in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

