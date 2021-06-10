BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Full18 Capital LLC

Full18 Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,997 shares during the quarter. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 38,076 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in BankUnited by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 12,043 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP increased its stake in BankUnited by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 343,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,114,000 after buying an additional 11,922 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in BankUnited by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in BankUnited by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

In related news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $105,869.00. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $143,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,251.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,927 shares of company stock valued at $474,245. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.73.

BankUnited stock opened at $47.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.44. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $226.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.00 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.