LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,994 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial makes up approximately 3.0% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $88,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 18.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,975,000 after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 1,260.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 41,548 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,964,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in LPL Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $138.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.59. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.27 and a 52 week high of $159.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.72.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $2,407,869.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,909,825.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $7,859,222.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,391.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,107 shares of company stock valued at $17,684,201 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

