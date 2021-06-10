Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 13,060 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,060 shares during the period. AMETEK comprises about 1.9% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $58,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,908 shares of company stock valued at $10,247,569 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $135.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.53 and a twelve month high of $139.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.74.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

