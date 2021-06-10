Disciplined Investments LLC Has $28,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) by 188.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,986,000.

NYSEARCA:IDEV opened at $69.75 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $70.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.63.

