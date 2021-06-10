Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) and Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) Head to Head Analysis

Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) and Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and Alpine Income Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A Alpine Income Property Trust 6.73% 0.14% 0.08%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Horizon Group Properties and Alpine Income Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Group Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpine Income Property Trust 0 0 5 0 3.00

Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.61%. Given Alpine Income Property Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alpine Income Property Trust is more favorable than Horizon Group Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.3% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Horizon Group Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and Alpine Income Property Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alpine Income Property Trust $19.25 million 7.91 $990,000.00 $1.23 15.34

Alpine Income Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Group Properties.

Risk and Volatility

Horizon Group Properties has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alpine Income Property Trust beats Horizon Group Properties on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Horizon Group Properties Company Profile

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, and development of shopping centers in the United States. It operates through a subsidiary, Horizon Group Properties LP. Horizon Group Properties was founded in 1998 and is based in Rosemont, Illinois with additional offices in Muskegon, Michigan and Chicago, Illinois. Horizon Group Properties Inc. (OTCPK: HGPI) operates independently of Prime Retail Inc. as of June 17, 1998.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

