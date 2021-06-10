Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Acquired by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,169 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Sprout Social worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,200,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 197,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after buying an additional 15,070 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1,649.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after buying an additional 819,431 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

SPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

In other news, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $3,200,580.00. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $76,731.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 219,297 shares of company stock valued at $13,805,666 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $76.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.19 and a beta of 1.01. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.85.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

