Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $25.30 on Thursday. Playtika has a 1 year low of $23.13 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion and a PE ratio of 105.42.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.07 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.58.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

