Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $25.30 on Thursday. Playtika has a 1 year low of $23.13 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion and a PE ratio of 105.42.
Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.07 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Playtika
Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.
See Also: Analyst Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.