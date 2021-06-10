SuperCoin (SUPER) Price Hits $0.0019

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One SuperCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SuperCoin has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. SuperCoin has a total market cap of $99,997.79 and $4.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SuperCoin alerts:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SuperCoin Profile

SuperCoin (SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,212,423 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SUPERUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SuperCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.