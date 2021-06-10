Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 5,000 Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDD. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 400.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

PDD stock opened at $125.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $155.48 billion, a PE ratio of -142.64 and a beta of 1.45. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.89 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.87.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. Analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

