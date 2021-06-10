ING Groep NV Sells 202 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in AON were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,454,000. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AON by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,254,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,136,000 after buying an additional 357,873 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AON by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 752,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,999,000 after acquiring an additional 223,054 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in AON by 1,813.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,257,000 after acquiring an additional 220,963 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,142,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AON. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.40.

Shares of AON opened at $245.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.85. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $177.21 and a 12 month high of $260.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

