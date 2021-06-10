ING Groep NV Raises Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

ING Groep NV increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Nvwm LLC increased its position in FedEx by 13.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. FMA Advisory Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 8,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 2.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FDX opened at $293.11 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $127.29 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 in the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

