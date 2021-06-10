ING Groep NV Has $5.38 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

ING Groep NV cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 40.0% during the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 53,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 29,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis stock opened at $123.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $91.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.93 and a fifty-two week high of $124.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.