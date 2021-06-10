701 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Bought by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 271.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.00.

HUM opened at $422.75 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.06 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $437.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.93%.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

