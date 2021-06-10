McIlrath & Eck LLC Acquires 268 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $25,691,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Paychex by 19.6% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $1,658,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Paychex by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 163,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 105,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAYX stock opened at $103.58 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $104.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

