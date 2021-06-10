Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,326 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,021,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,066 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,148.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 859,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,716,000 after acquiring an additional 839,406 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 545.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,161,000 after acquiring an additional 746,729 shares during the period. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,989,000 after acquiring an additional 720,713 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $67.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.16. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $47.82 and a 52-week high of $67.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

